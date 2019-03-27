News18 Reel Movie Awards 2018 Exclusive: Alia Bhatt says her best performance isn't in Raazi, but will come with Sadak 2

The season of awards is finally here. It is that time of the year when the world of showbiz is geared up to celebrate and cherish all the hard work they put in the year gone by. But among the most prominent awards, there’s one which stands out for celebrating quality content - the News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019. In its second edition, the News18 Reel Movie Awards is an initiative where content driven new-age cinema is appreciated. The grand evening took place on Tuesday and many well-known faces from the fraternity graced the red carpet. Our eyes, though, were glued to Alia Bhatt who looked ravishing in a red Sabyasachi Mukherji saree. Alia Bhatt was declared Best Actor (Female) at the REEL Movie Awards for her portrayal of a Kashmiri spy in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi. The competition was tough but Alia walked home with the award leaving behind a few actresses of high calibre.

After being awarded the coveted trophy, In.com caught up with Alia Bhatt for an exclusive conversation on her movies and skyrocketing career. The highlight of the conversation has to be Alia's claim that her career-best performance wasn't in Raazi but in a film that she will be seen in, in the future. Alia states that Sadak 2, which will be directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt, will be the BEST ever work she will do in Bollywood so far. "Not Raazi, but Sadak 2 with my dad will be my career's best performance," Alia Bhatt said.

Alia Bhatt could not contain her excitement over upcoming films, the biggest one being opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next. She said, "I never imagined that I will ever work with Salman Khan and of course Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I am also very much excited for my upcoming film Kalank."

Alia Bhatt's film Raazi received wide applause and did superb business at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films featuring a female lead. The movie released on May 11, 2018, and also features Vicky Kaushal and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. Both were nominated in Best Supporting Actor (Male) category for their performances.