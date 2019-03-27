News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt explains why she treats every award like a holiday

The News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 that took place on Tuesday night, honoured some of the best names of contemporary content-driven Hindi cinema. From Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao to Amit Trivedi, Harshdeep Kaur and others, artists poured in to celebrate cinema. It was a happy night, indeed. Alia, who is delivering breathtaking performances back to back, took home the Best Actor (Female) award for Raazi. A true artist, however, always works to remain grounded. Alia's acceptance speech was proof enough. The actor said she treated every award like a holiday that would soon come to an end.

"Of late... I am not being boasty... but I am winning quite a few awards. What I discovered every time I won an award is, the way I am going to treat awards from now on is like how you go on a holiday. You eat a lot of amazing food and you binge on sugar and you have carbs, and at the and of the holiday, you put on some weight. So the process of the holiday gets paid off with the weight. And then if you want to go back to being healthy, you have to lose the weight. So for me, the process is the holiday. And the award is the weight," she said, adding that she appreciated winning the award but at the same time, losing the 'weight' was also important.

"I have to go back to ground zero. Hopefully, I should be back here, and then I will lose it again," concluded the 26-year-old. You see, wisdom doesn't always come with a ripe old age!

The awards are pouring in and Alia's career is only skyrocketing. The lady has Kalank releasing in April and looks forward to beginning work on her film with the legendary Sanjay Leela Bhansali opposite superstar Salman Khan.