News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is all eager to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali but mum on Salman Khan

The versatile Alia Bhatt, on Tuesday night, received the News18 Reel Movie Award in Best Actor (Female) category for her splendid act in Raazi. The film was a strong critical and commercial success and can as well be called a film solely carried by Alia on her own shoulders. Moving on, she had a great beginning to 2019 with Gully Boy and now awaits the release of Kalank, another multi-starrer. Meanwhile, the actor has also signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah alongside Salman Khan.

Knowing the grandeur SLB brings with his work, it is not just Alia's but every actor's dream to work with him. The presence of a superstar like Salman only makes it better. How does she feel about it? We quizzed her after she accepted the award. While the actor was all praises for SLB, she spoke little about Salman. "It's a dream come true to work with Sanjay sir. Never did I think that the timing and the combination would be such that I would actually work with Sanjay sir and Salman at the same time. So it just feels like somebody's hand is on my head. I feel very, very thankful and grateful. I can't wait to get on to the journey. I think it's going to be fabulous and I am gonna learn a lot along the way," she said.

While we never heard of any bad blood between Alia and Salman, the superstar's cold war with Alia's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor is well-known and much discussed. Credit it to the fact that they dated the same woman i.e. Katrina Kaif at different points of time.

However, here's hoping that the new pairing works out just fine!