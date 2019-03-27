image
Thursday, March 28th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood
News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is all eager to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali but mum on Salman Khan

Bollywood

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is all eager to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali but mum on Salman Khan

Alia Bhatt calls it a dream-come-true instance to be working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Inshallah.

back
Alia BhattInshallahNews18 Reel Movie AwardsNews18 Reel Movie Awards 2019raaziSalman KhanSanjay Leela Bhansali
nextDiljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon’s Arjun Patiala gets a new release date for the THIRD time

within