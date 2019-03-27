News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is winning a lot of awards but isn't 'boasty' about it

Alia Bhatt is the most-est, gorgeous-est and the most attractive-est looking lady in the tinsel town. Yeah, we know! The words may not exactly be part of any dictionary, but hey we are talking about Alia. When the word 'boasty', rather than 'boasting', can be Alia Bhatt's preferred choice, we sure can take some liberties. It was at News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 that Alia received the Best Actor (Female) award for her impeccable performance in Raazi. Wearing a red Sabyasachi saree, the lady looked beautiful-est, but it was her acceptance speech that left everyone in splits.

Taking to the stage, Alia talked about receiving quite a few awards for her performance in Raazi. Well-deserved, in every form. But here comes the best part. She said, "Not to seem 'boasty', but I have been winning a few awards". Comedian Cyrus Broacha, being the host, was quick to ask what 'boasty' means? Well, the answer is that it's Alia's own version of boasting. LOL!

It is not the first time that Alia has had an issue with words. It was not very long ago that she received a grammar lesson from Amitabh Bachchan himself when she misspelt 'cues'.

Yo .. Alia , you are the best .. thank you for the generosity .. and .. err .. its 'cues' not 'ques' ..😀😀😀🤪🤪🤪😊😊😊🙏🙏 .. you are just tooooo cute !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 7, 2018

It gets better. There was a time she took to Instagram to talk about how 'greatful' she was to receive a bouquet from Big B appreciating her work in Gully Boy!

We ain't even going to the episode when she goofed up with the name of India's President. Lol... Alia needs an editor or a version of auto-correct, right? But we're willing to cut her some slack. Her flawless performances do make up for all these grammar and GK flaws. Now, we are looking forward to her classy performance in Kalank. The trailer and songs have already got us intrigued. Waiting to see the bigger picture.