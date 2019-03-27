News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Sriram Raghavan are looking into the future already

2018 has been a great year for some of our actors and filmmakers. Right from Padmaavat to Raazi, Sanju and Gully Boy, these films smashed the box office records and how! On Tuesday, some of the most remarkable actors and filmmakers gathered for News18’s Reel Movie Awards 2019 and took home the trophies for their outstanding work. During a media interaction at the event, some of the stars spilled the beans on their upcoming projects and assured us that something great is coming up in the future!

Starting with Alia, the Raazi star spoke about how overwhelmed she is to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan for her upcoming film Inshallah. She said, “It’s a dream come true to work with Sanjay Sir and never did I think that the combination would be such that I would be working with Sanjay Sir, Salman at the same time. So it just feels somebody’s hand is on my head, I feel so grateful. I just can’t wait to get onto the journey and it’s going to be fabulous.” On the other hand, Sriram Raghavan, who was present to root for his film AndhaDhun, revealed that he is working on a war film and the film is being scripted. “We hope to start later this year,” he added.

We had Boman Irani too sharing his future plans! You would be surprised to know that the 3 Idiots actor is all set to make his directorial debut this year! “I hope to announce the film I want to direct this year. The script is ready and it’s a matter to announce the film.”

Well then, that’s a piece of good news for fans as they have a lot coming up!