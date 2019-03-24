News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Did you know that Ayushmann Khurrana learned the piano specially for AndhaDhun?

The second edition of the highly-anticipated News18 Reel Movie Awards is just a few days away. The gala event is all set to take place on March 26, 2019, and it's is a super innovative initiative by Network 18. News18 Reel Movie Awards will honour filmmakers, actors, and artists, who have entertained the audience with their acting chops and unique content. The year 2018 was, undoubtedly, in favour of many such independent films. It won’t be wrong to say such small-budgeted, yet successful films, are changing the face of Indian cinema. Among the pool of nominations, this year’s REEL list of the nominations includes Sriram Raghavan's AndhaDhun in the Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Male) and Best Actor (Female) categories.

Those who have watched the masterpiece will agree with the fact that it's a rare content-driven gem from Bollywood. AndhaDhun, starring Ayushmann Khurana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles, saw one of the most different storylines in recent times. We can surely term it as a terrific amalgamation of an ace director like Sriram Raghavan and hardworking star like Ayushmann Khurrana. On that note, while crawling the web, we stumbled upon an interesting trivia about the film. In one of the interviews the director of AndhaDhun, Sriram Raghavan revealed how Ayushmann Khurrana learned piano for the film which worked in their favour and they didn't need to hire a body double for the act.

He said, “Ayushmann is a musician himself but he trained rigorously and that worked in our favour as we didn’t have to hire a body double for the finger shots on the piano or even use any kind of VFX. In fact, he plays some fantastic pieces in the film which have been brilliantly composed by Amit." Ayushmann is indeed a superstar!!!