News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Did you know that it took six long years for the makers of Tumbbad to shoot the film?

The second edition of the much-anticipated News18 Reel Movie Awards is just a few days away. Slated to happen on March 26, it is an initiative by Network 18. News18 Reel Movie Awards will honour filmmakers, actors and artists, who have entertained the audience with their amazing content. The year 2018 was, undoubtedly, in favour of many such independent films. It won’t be wrong to say such small-budgeted, yet successful films, are changing the dynamics of Indian cinema. This year’s list of the nominations includes Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad in the Best Film and Best Director categories.

We stumbled upon some interesting trivia about Tumbbad and it’s shocking! Were you aware of the fact that it took six whopping years for Tumbbad to be made? No, right? Interestingly, Tumbbad was shot for 6 years. The scenes shown in the city of Tumbbad which gets rain throughout the year was shot over 4 monsoons. In an interview, actor Sohum Shah had revealed that since Tumbbad was in the making for 6 years, he felt the frustration. However, opting out was never an option. “There were several moments when I felt frustrated. But there was never a thought that I would quit this and make another film. I knew I had something so unique and beautiful in the hands of some amazing people, there was no question of even attempting to make another film.”

Sohum further added, “I knew I had to complete this process, complete the film no matter what. When we started the film all of us were so young. We did several trial and error to portray the demon on screen because it’s easier to describe in stories. In 2012-13 we used prosthetics but didn’t get it and in 2015 we did another one with a lot of hard work but even that didn’t work. Then we finally cancelled it and made it in VFX. We had to shoot only in rains so we shot the film in four monsoons.” Throughout these six years, Sohum had to maintain the same physique and look. Now that’s some kind of dedication!

On that note, congratulations to the team of Tumbbad and we hope it wins big on the night!