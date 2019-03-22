image
Friday, March 22nd 2019
English
News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Did you know that the plot of Badhaai Ho was written for a TV commercial?

Bollywood

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Did you know that the plot of Badhaai Ho was written for a TV commercial?

Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho became a super success, but it was written to be an ad film!

back
Amit SharmaAyushmann KhurranaBadhaai HoGajraj RaoNeena GuptaNews18 Reel Awards
nextKalank's First Class: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan climb up walls to entertain audience at the song launch

within