News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Did you know that the plot of Badhaai Ho was written for a TV commercial?

Just a few days to go before the second edition of News18 Reel Movie Awards takes place. The initiative is to honour filmmakers, actors and other artistes who are continuously churning out great content within a limited budget. Independent films, as we call them, are not only changing the narrative of Indian cinema but are moulding the definition of successful films as well. This year's list of the nominations includes Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho in three categories i.e. Best Film, Best Actor (Female) and Best Director.

On that note, we thought of sharing this interesting trivia about the film that we just learned. Did you know that the story of Badhaai Ho was originally written for an ad film? It sounds fascinating that what was supposed to be an ad finally became a full-fledged feature film, one that eventually went on to earn over Rs 200 crore. Doesn't it? “My biggest learning from the success of Badhaai Ho has been that content-driven films, films which have a good storyline are going to work. The story of this film was initially meant for a television commercial, and as luck would have it, that didn’t materialize. The rest is history and it feels surreal that the story we worked on for two years has now crossed 200 crores," director Amit Sharma told Cineblitz during an earlier interview.

Amit is an acclaimed ad filmmaker, so it's no wonder his vision worked on a bigger scale! Many of you would remember Google's Reunion ad that has two old friends, separated by the India-Pakistan Partition, meeting again. A brainchild of Amit, it melted millions of hearts on the internet. Amit's commercials for SBI and Idea were also well received. He is also the man to come up with a 'Silent' national anthem wherein specially-abled children play their own versions of the anthem.

Badhaai Ho, also starring Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, is about a middle-aged woman becoming a mother after decades. While it was a laughter riot, it also had strong social messages, well wrapped in humour.

May Badhaai Ho win big!