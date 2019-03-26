News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Gajraj Rao to soon lock in his next film

Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho has been ruling our hearts as well as the award ceremonies ever since its release. But it's not only due to Ayushmann. Actors Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri put up a splendid performance that enchanted the critics and the audience alike. Shriram Raghavan's film ruled the recently held Filmfare Awards as well, with both them winning the awards in the Best Supporting Actor Category. The film, as well as the actors, have been nominated for the News18 Reel Movie Awards in more than one categories as well.

The actor, who arrived for the awards on Tuesday night, was quizzed about what's next on his plate. After all, we are eager to see more of him now! "I have been reading a lot of scripts. I haven't chosen any yet, but hopefully, in a month or two, I will be locking something," he answered. He also talked about how Badhaai Ho brought him a slash of fame he didn't see coming at all! Isn't it so nice to see great actors finally getting their due?

The News18 Reel Movie Awards, which marks its second edition this year, has a range of content-driven cinema in its nomination list. From Sohum Shah's Tumbaad which many are calling India's first creature feature and Raazi which gave us a splendid Alia Bhatt to AndhaDhun featuring a magical Ayushmann Khurrana and Manmarziyan with its touching tales of love, the list is long. The award also aims to honour music composers, cinematographers and more, whose combined effort completes a film.