News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: It's show time!

It’s the season of awards. That time of the year when the entire Bollywood is geared up to celebrate and cherish all the hard work they have put in to make our year entertaining. But among the many awards, there’s one that stands out and tonight is the night for that award. Still, in it nascent years News18 Reel Movie awards started in 2018 and is dedicated to celebrating content driven new-age cinema.

The year has gone by witnessed a massive shift in how audiences perceive cinema. We are moving towards appreciating real-life content, and last year has been full of such films. The most unexpected films went on to achieve big at the box office and a lot of actors received their due credit. As put by Rajeev Masand, Film Critic & Jury Moderator for Reel, “These are interesting times as the industry and audience is becoming more receptive for cinema that challenges the status quo and looks beyond star-power and big budgets.”

News18 Reel Movie awards has a very unique nominations list. Films like AndhaDhun, Stree, Raazi, Badhaai Ho and Tumbadd are in the running for Best Film Award. All small-budget films but with great content. Further actors like Gajaraj Rao, Manoj Bajpayee and Vineet Kumar Singh have received a nomination in Best Actor (Male) category along with Ayushmann and Vicky Kaushal. In the Best Actor (female) category we have Alia Bhatt, Neena Gupta, Tabu, Manisha Koirala and Taapsee Pannu as the nominees. A tough call, indeed! With the coveted awards ceremony taking place tonight, let’s see who takes home the trophy.