News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Manoj Bajpayee talks about keeping himself motivated and the need for a good work environment

The talented Manoj Bajpayee was recently bestowed with the Padma Shri award. The actor is also a nominee at the News18 Reel Movie Awards. Bajpayee has been nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance in Gali Guleiyan. The art of acting entails a lot of insecurities, according to Manoj, and the only thing that keeps actors going ahead is a respect for the job. While Manoj Bajpayee doesn’t mind working on himself to deal with the ‘insecurities and demands of the industry’, he demands a good work environment.

“The love for acting in itself is a very big motivation. When you decide to become an actor and go against all conventions in a society like us, it becomes a problematic area. There’s no guarantee and only insecurities, but the one thing which keeps us sailing is the admiration for craft,” says Manoj on what motivates him to stick to his job even after all these years. Manoj added that he always makes it about the characters that he is playing. “It’s like a blinkered person thinking only about the final outcome. What others are doing has never been my priority rather I would focus on my strengths and weaknesses,” he told News18.

Speaking about how he likes his workplace to be, Manoj said: “I must confess one thing and this is not diplomatic at all. Dealing with the insecurities and demands of this industry is tough work, so I keep working on myself. I am very polite but a good work environment is of utmost importance to me.”

Despite receiving a Padma Shri, Manoj remains grounded. He admitted that after receiving the award he realised that ‘many hopes are pinned on me.’ He is clear about what his fans expect from him and said: “On social media and other places, people celebrated it [receiving the Padma Shri award] like they have won it. My story was like the victory of a common person, people without resources. That was so humbling.”