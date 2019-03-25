News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Mukkabaaz required Vineet Kumar Singh to sell off all his stuff!

He made his Bollywood debut in 2002 with Mahesh Manjrekar's Pitaah. 17 years have passed by, and one still wonders if Vineet Kumar Singh has received his due as an actor. However, Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz brought him some prominence. The film features him as a boxer who is also into a really complicated love story. It demanded him to go through extensive training. And you do not probably know the efforts Vineet made, for the same. This included he selling off all his belongings, including his car.

Vineet started writing scripts at a time when no meaty role was coming his way. He finished shooting for Ugly in 2013 and had nothing more in hand. The hiatus went on for four long years, eventually draining his bank balance. As he wrote scripts, Vineet also decided to approach makers with the condition that he should be given the lead role. He did call Anurag Kashyap as well, but for feedback.

“I did not approach Anurag before because after the shoot of Ugly, he had told me that he was not going to do any film with me in future because all my acting facets were already explored in three films. I had no courage to approach him. I only wanted his feedback and incorporate his ideas in the script of Mukkabaaz and then pitch it at his own production house," Vineet told Firstpost in an older interview.

And, Anurag called him back.

“It was a shock to me and it all seemed like a dream. Anurag only had two conditions before me – he will make the film only if I were to become a boxer and second was to incorporate changes in the script," the actor added.

Four years without a film did take a toll on him. To ensure he continued with his boxing training in Patiala, he had to sell all his homely belonging. Owing to a phone call from Anurag to boxer Vijender Singh, Vineet found a boxing coach. We know what he then did on the big screen!