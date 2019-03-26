image
Wednesday, March 27th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood
News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Mukkabaaz star Vineet Kumar Singh has his plate full

Bollywood

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Mukkabaaz star Vineet Kumar Singh has his plate full

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Mukkabaaz star Vineet Kumar Singh talks about the three films and one digital project he has in his kitty for the year 2019!

back
Anurag KashyapmukkabaazNews18 Movie Reel AwardsNews18 Reel AwardsVineet Kumar Singh
nextNews18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 Winners' List: Alia Bhatt bags the Best Actress award, Best Actor award goes to Gajraj Rao

within