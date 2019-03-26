News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Mukkabaaz star Vineet Kumar Singh has his plate full

Vineet Kumar Singh made his Bollywood debut in 2002 with Mahesh Manjrekar's Pitaah. 17 years and counting, but we still wonder if Vineet has received his due credit as an actor. However, it was in Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz that Vineet's acting prowess was noticed. The film features him as a boxer and also demanded him to go through extensive training. On Tuesday night, Vineet Kumar Singh was nominated at News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 in Best Actor (Male) category for his movie Mukkabaaz and even though he lost to Gajraj Rao for Badhaai Ho, he was in good company given that the actors nominated delivered brilliance.

Making his entry at the News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019, the actor looked dapper in a black suit and revealed his future projects. On being asked what will 2019 look like for the star, he said, "2019 will see me in multiple projects. There is a movie named This Week Destiny. After that, I have Aadhar which is based on Aadhar card and then a digital show. And yes, Saand ki Aankh movie. So, three films and one show." The actor was also further quizzed if his film about the Aadhar card has touched upon the subject of forgery, to which the star refused to divulge the details.

News18 Awards night is an initiative to support movies that are spearheading change with content. Talking about the winners from the gala night, it is Alia Bhatt who took home the award in the Best Actor (Female) category for her stellar acting in Raazi, Surekha Sikri took the trophy home for Badhaai Ho in Best Supporting Actress (Female). Badhaai Ho also won the award in the Best Film category.

Congratulations to the winners!