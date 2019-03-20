image
Wednesday, March 20th 2019
English
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Throwback to the winners of 2018

Bollywood

News18 Reel Movie Awards: Throwback to the winners of 2018

Here's a list of the winners of News18 Reel Movie Awards 2018.

back
Hindi MediumIrrfan KhanLipstick Under My BurkhaNews18 Reel Movie AwardsNewtonPankaj TripathiReel Movie Awards
nextKalank's First Class: Varun Dhawan teases fans with a promo, reveals the release date

within