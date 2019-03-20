News18 Reel Movie Awards: Throwback to the winners of 2018

It's that time of the year when award ceremonies will keep the B-town busy. One such ceremony is the News18 Reel Movie Awards, which made its debut in the year 2018. The ceremony is India’s first and only movie awards that recognise and rewards New Age Cinema. It also recognises artists ‘with creative visual storytelling and epitomizes diversity in the uniqueness of content’. Before we gear up for the second edition of the big ceremony, let’s have a look at the top winners of the past year.

When it comes to spectacular acting, Irrfan Khan’s name tops the list! The actor gave us thrills with his performance in Hindi Medium and hence, took away home the Best Actor Award for the film.

Known for her memorable performances for over three decades, Ratna Pathak Shah bagged the Best Actress Award for her dynamic portrayal of a 50 something woman in Lipstick Under My Burkha. Well-deserved!

Pankaj Tripathi was honoured with the Best Supporting Actor award for his film Newton, which was also India’s official entry to the Oscars.

Meher Vij, on the other side, won the Best Supporting Actress trophy for her role in Secret Superstar.

Vidya Balan starrer Tumhari Sulu picked the Best Music award and why not! Isn't Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani our favourite, even now?

The second edition of the awards is to be held on Tuesday, March 26 and will focus on movies and artists who touched the audience’s hearts with their brilliant work in cinema.