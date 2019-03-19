News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 to celebrate new age cinema

The first edition of News18 Reel Movie Awards took place in 2018 and was unlike any other award ceremonies that Bollywood has witnessed. To begin with, the nomination list had no blockbuster films or A-listers. It rather decided to award independent films and technical expertise. The second edition of the ceremony is already here and it feels like an entire year has passed in just a blink of an eye! Reel Movie Awards 2019 will be held on March 26 in Mumbai.

This year, the awards will focus on movies and artists who touched the audience’s hearts with unique and innovative storytelling. “The year 2018 was a landmark year for Bollywood. It witnessed the audience taking the reins back in their hands and validating stories with solid story-lines instead of clichéd content with big star casts. These are interesting times as the industry and audience is becoming more receptive for cinema that challenges the status quo and looks beyond star-power and big budgets,” spoke Rajeev Masand, Film Critic & Jury Moderator for Reel.

The ceremony will be highlighting the essence of new age cinema and the award categories will cover every facet of cinema, majorly under ‘on screen’ and ‘behind the scenes’ awards. Among the films that stand out with the maximum number of nominations are Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte starrer AndhaDhun, that is nominated in a total of 10 categories. While Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree stands with 6 nominations, Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan has 8 nominations.

Who do you think will take home the highest number of trophies? May the best ones win!