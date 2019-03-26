News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 Winners' List: Alia Bhatt bags the Best Actress award, Best Actor award goes to Gajraj Rao

In its second edition, the News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 honoured the best of Indian cinema. The effort, which aims to recognise the true efforts behind quality cinema wasn't limited to actors and filmmakers. On Tuesday night, some of the best names of the industry including filmmakers, actors, cinematographers, music composers and more gathered to celebrate what can be called the triumph of good films. From Alia Bhatt, Aparshakti Khurrana, Amit Trivedi to Pankaj Tripathi, Gajraj Rao, Armaan Mallik and more graced the occasion.

Check out the full list of winners!

Best Film

Badhaai Ho

Best Director:

Sriram Raghavan (AndhaDhun)

Best Actor:

Gajraj Rao (Badhaai Ho)

Best Actor (Female):

Alia Bhatt (Raazi)

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Manoj Pahwa (Mulk)

Best Screenplay

Akshat Ghildial (Badhaai Ho)

Best Dialogues

Anubhav Sinha (Mulk)

Best Song

Daryaa (Amit Trivedi)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Ammy Virk, Shahid Mallya (Daryaa, Manmarziyan)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Harshdeep Kaur, Vibha Saraf (Dilbaro, Raazi)

Best Lyrics

Gulzar (Dilbaro, Raazi)

Best Score

Daniel B Geroge (AndhaDhun)

Best Cinematography

Pankaj Kumar (Tumbbad)

Best Editing

Nitin Baid (Raazi)

Best Sound

Kunal Sharma (Tumbbad)

Best Production Design

Nitin Zihani, Rakesh Yadav (Tumbbad)

Best Costume

Sheetal Sharma (Manto)

Congratulations to all the winners! We look forward to another edition of the News18 Reel Movie Awards, celebrating more of cinema!