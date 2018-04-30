Newton in fresh legal trouble with CRPF

The highly acclaimed Newton starring Rajkumar Rao has been grabbing the headlines ever since it’s release. The film, which was India’s official entry to the Oscars 2018, is now facing fresh trouble with the Central Reserve Police Force after a Sub-Inspector filed a criminal complaint against the producers of the film for maligning the force.

News agency ANI states that a Delhi court has admitted the matter after the Sub-Inspector of the force filed a complained against the producers of the movie Newton for putting CRPF under poor light. A report in Mid-Day states, the sub-Inspector named Tamal Sanyal has filed the criminal complaint and civil defamation case. The SI has also sought direction to producer Manish Mundra and CEO of production company Drishyam Films Shiladitya Bora to tender an unconditional public apology and compensate the complainant, and the force. Reports suggest that the court has posted the case for pre-summoning evidence of the complaint for which the hearing will be held on July 19 this year.

This isn’t the first issue that the film is facing over content. Post its release, the film was accused of plagiarising the Iranian movie titled Secret Ballot. Reports says the director of the movie Amit Masurkar defended the film saying it wouldn’t have travelled to International Film festivals and won awards if the allegations were true. Anurag Kashyap too raised his voice on several occasions backing the film.

Newton’s plot revolves around a rookie government clerk who tries to run a free and fair election in a conflict-ridden area in central India. The film hit the theatres on September 22, 2017.