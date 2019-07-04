Darshana Devi July 04 2019, 6.39 pm July 04 2019, 6.39 pm

TV actor Nia Sharma often grabs the headlines for her bold appearances and her Instagram account is proof. The stunner made her TV debut with Kaali and went on to become a household name after playing Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The 28-year-old has made it to the top trends yet again, and as usual, for her sartorial pick. She recently made heads turn at the Mumbai airport by pulling off a fabulous look.

Earlier on Thursday, Nia took to her IG account to share a couple of pictures of herself in white that has got the internet talking. One of the pictures sees her walking through the air bridge and donning a lovely flurry white dress teamed with a red handbag, beige shoes and minimal makeup. In another picture, we see the lady relaxing at the lounge while waiting for her flight. As part of her caption, she wrote, “Clap your hands if your flight is taking off and is on time.”

Back in 2018, Nia was voted as the 3rd Sexist Asian Woman, beating Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor in the list. “I think this list has always been important to my fans as they always contributed hugely in numbers. So maybe that's why I have always found a place there (pauses). But I am not getting carried away,” she had said in an earlier interview.