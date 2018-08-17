Nick Jonas and parents arrive in Mumbai, but where are the other Jonas bros?

Looks like the hullabaloo around Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is not to calm down soon. PeeCee’s videshi beau was clicked at the Mumbai airport on Thursday evening along with his parents, Kevin Jonas Jr and Denise Jonas. The reason for Jonas’ brigade to arrive in India is for the engagement ceremony of Priyanka and Nick which is rumoured to be take place this weekend at the actress’ Mumbai abode.

But then we wonder, where are the Nick Jonas’ brothers? The answer is yet to be known. While we try and figure out an answer to this question, we sure know what these Jonas brothers are up to, if not attending brother’s engagement!

Talking about Joe Jonas, the lad celebrated his birthday on 15August and was spotted strolling around on the streets on NYC with GF Sophie Turner. Looks like he is in no mood to come to India or is he still fighting the hungover after his birthday bash?

💤 A post shared by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas) on Aug 11, 2018 at 3:26pm PDT

Next is the married Jonas, Kevin. The black and white star (refer his Instagram) who posts a lot of lovey-dovey photos of his wife and kids on social media, has gone missing from all the hoopla. The question is if he’s such a family man, why is giving a miss to this family scenes?

Talking about the youngest of all, Frankie Jonas, he likes to keep it low and stays away from the cameras. He is quite focused on his music and is trying hard to make it as big as his brothers. But that’s not the reason to miss brother’s engagement, right?

There’s one more evening to go before Priyanka and Nick get engaged (if at all our predictions are right), so we can expect her three brother-in-laws to drop by for the big day. Or will they not? We’ll get to know soon…