Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s love nest is freaking expensive

Priyanka Chopra is visibly glowing ever since she started dating American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas. The year of 2018 is clearly proving to be a lucky one for her. A proposal on her birthday followed by an engagement in August, it looks like a dream to us. Now, as the couple is all set to marry by the year end, Nick, like an ideal husband to-be, has already bought a dream house for his ladylove.

Nick has invested in a swanky house in Los Angeles and a report in TMZ suggests that it is worth $4.5 million. Reports suggest that he had bought the house adjacent to Beverly Hills, three months before proposing to PeeCee. The house boasts of beautiful interiors with modern architecture.

Built on an area of 4129 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, an infinity swimming pool along with an impressive view of the canyons. The open-play layout of the mansion enables the homemaker to lead an indoor outdoor lifestyle. The pictures are enticing and magnificent to say the least.

The expansive sliding glass walls that stand between the living area, master bedroom and courtyard make it a perfect party place, reports say. The guest house has its own living space, kitchen and bedroom with an impressive corner window.

The project has been designed by development company Ground Up Los Angeles with renowned architecture firm Space International and landscape designer Kathleen Feguson.