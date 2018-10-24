image
Wednesday, October 24th 2018
English
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s love nest is freaking expensive

Bollywood

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s love nest is freaking expensive

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 24 2018, 11.20 am
back
BollywoodEntertainmentnick jonasPriyanka Chopra
next#MeToo: Soni Razdan shares horrific experience, stops short at naming him
ALSO READ

Suraiyya teaser from Thugs Of Hindostan: Katrina Kaif’s killer thumkas are the Jaan of the song

#MeToo: Tanushree Dutta feels some of the big stars are complicit

Madhuri Dixit's blast from past with Salman Khan is a hit with fans