Nick Jonas can’t take his eyes off Priyanka Chopra as she enjoys the Mumbai rains

Priyanka Chopra has been in the news nowadays for her alleged relationship with American singing sensation Nick Jonas. While the actress has not openly spoken about her relationship yet, the pictures of the two are enough for us to understand that there’s something going on between them. A few days ago, PeeCee had attended a wedding in Nick’s family, and now, Nick has come to Mumbai with her.

When the two landed in the city, Priyanka and Nick had covered their car with a black cloth. But, yesterday the actress and Jonas stepped out together hand-in-hand for a dinner. Even PeeCee’s mom Madhu Chopra had accompanied them.

And now, Nick has posted a video of Priyanka enjoying the Mumbai rains and looks like he just can’t take his eyes off her. Check out the video here:

Looking at the video we can just say that the romance is in the air.

Well, we are quite happy to see Priyanka in a relationship. The actress looks very happy with Jonas and that makes us happy too.

Talking about her movies, PeeCee is back to the bay with Bollywood as she will next be seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan. The shooting of the film will reportedly start in August this year. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is slated to release on Eid next year.