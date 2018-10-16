Nick Jonas dreams of a bright future with Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are clearly a hit couple among the masses and classes alike. Ever since their engagement in August, their fans can’t get enough of them as they continue spreading major envy all around. Now, Nick shared a lovely picture, with an even lovelier caption, as he referred to PeeCee as his bright future.

It’s a throwback picture wherein we see the power couple seated on the back of a jeep, looking towards a distant thing. Nick is seen donning a white muscle t-shirt while PeeCee is dressed in a blue and white chequered casual suit that she has paired with a white strappy top. They are simply too cute together and as Nick dreams of a bright future with his ladylove, we can clearly see the love brimming there.

Currently, Priyanka is in London shooting for her upcoming flick The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, whereas Nick is in New York promoting his perfume brand. Speaking of their wedding reports, it will take place in Jodhpur on November 20, 2018.