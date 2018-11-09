Nick Jonas: I am able to be my authentic self with Priyanka

Ever since they made it official and got engaged in a really quick ceremony, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are turning heads with their super adorable PDA moments on social media. Every relationship is unique and completes the two partners in beautiful ways. For Nick, it's the way he can be himself in front of Priyanka.

You have to be honest with your other half. That’s where the beauty of a real relationship is, being able to be your authentic self. I have that in my life now,” he said, in a conversation with USA Today.

Their wedding is certainly the most touted showbiz affair of the year, with not just the Indian media pouring attention but also with a strong global buzz, thanks to Nick's fan following. Evading the attention might really be a task at times.

"It’s really about trying to keep as much time as you can for yourselves. Not letting the outside world penetrate the world that you create for each other, or the world with your family and friends and your inner circle," he added.

We pray no outer force ever brings in negativity in your equation!