Nick Jonas pulls off a possessive boyfriend stunt and we aren’t lying!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are everywhere, we mean they are all over the internet. From getting papped in Mexico to showering love for each other on social media, #Nickyanka are an internet sensation.

But then amidst the romantic gateway and social media PDA, we’ve found something really interesting and we bet you’ll love it too. Till now we all thought that it’s always the girlfriend who is the possessive one and is on the verge of checking BF's phone. But looks like it’s quite the opposite in #PriNick’s case. Well, if you do not believe us see it for yourself.

Yeah, that’s hubby-to-be Nick peeping into PeeCee’s phone. Honestly, we are loving how Priyanka is also being a perfect GF. Bookmark this! Now that’s how a girl should maintain transparency is the so-called relationship. We wonder what Priyanka Chopra is doing with her phone in the first place, when there’s her man besides her.

Lastly, US magazine recently reported that Priyanka wants a desi wedding sometime later this year and that Nick has been super supportive of her and he’s thrilled. Priyanka is currently shooting for The Sky Is Pink with Shonali Bose and will also be seen with Chris Pratt in Cowboy Ninja Viking.