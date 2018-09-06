image
Thursday, September 6th 2018
English
Nick Jonas pulls off a possessive boyfriend stunt and we aren’t lying!

Bollywood

Nick Jonas pulls off a possessive boyfriend stunt and we aren’t lying!

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   September 06 2018, 7.31 pm
back
BollywoodcoupleEntertainmenthollywoodlovenick jonasNickyankaPDAPriyanka Chopra
nextSidharth Malhotra looking for change? Sacks his PR team
ALSO READ

Sui Dhaaga promotions: Varun, Anushka are welcomed by a splash of colours

Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan could have worked together in this film

Still About Sec 377: Director Amit Khanna pours his heart out on everything LGBTQ+