Antara Kashyap August 20 2019, 9.36 am August 20 2019, 9.36 am

There is no denying the fact that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas AKA NickYanka make one of the most adorable couples in the world. The duo tied the knot in December 2018 after a whirlwind romance and have been charming people with their PDA ever since. The actress also appeared in the Jonas Brothers' music video for Sucker, along with the other members of the family. Now the newly reunited Jonas Brothers are on the Happiness Begins tour and during their recent concert, Nick pulled off this adorable gesture for Priyanka in front of thousands of people. The singer was seen signaling the words 'I love you' to PeeCee in the middle of the concert.

In a picture shared by a fan-page of the couple, we see Nick signaling the three words to Priyanka. Dressed in an orange suit, the singer serenaded his wife in the presence of thousands of fans. In attendance was also Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra who was also seen grooving to the music. The gesture is incredibly sweet and adds to the list of why we adore this couple so much!

Check out the pictures below:

Fans are also swooning over another great NickYanka moment from the weekend when the couple attended Joe Jonas' 30th birthday party. The theme of the party was James Bond and Nick Jonas looked dapper in a classic 007 suit. PeeCee however, stole the spotlight as she twinned with her hubby in a gorgeous feathered Ralph and Ruso black dress.

Check it out below: