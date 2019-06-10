Divya Ramnani June 10 2019, 3.00 pm June 10 2019, 3.00 pm

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s dreamy wedding has been a constant topic of discussion, thanks to the couple, who keep sharing their love on Instagram. Umm... how did the couple meet, what they think of each other and how much do they love each other is something that is constantly discussed. Now, we have got our hands on Nick Jonas’ connection with Bollywood and it is all things exciting. It all happened when the singer, along with his brother Joe Jonas, went live on his Instagram account and an Indian fan quizzed him on his favourite Bollywood song. We aren’t surprised by the answer though.

In a video snippet that has gone viral on the internet, the Right Now singer confessed that he loves Bom Diggy Diggy from Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. Nick went on to add that his better-half Priyanka Chopra’s iconic song Desi Girl, too, is among his favourites. Who doesn’t love this song, Nick? Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Nick is showing his love for Bollywood. During their wedding festivities and reception, Nick grooved to the beats of Gallan Goodiyaan from Dil Dhadakne Do and we were impressed!

Have a look at the video of Nick Jonas revealing his favourite Bollywood songs here:

In the past, the Jonas' also shook a leg to a Ranveer Singh song from Simmba. A video from their exotic boat party was doing the rounds of social media and what started with The Jonas Brothers’ Sucker ended with Mera Wala Dance. Guess, the Jonas clan is smitten by Bollywood, thanks to Priyanka Chopra!

Check out the video of Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra grooving to Mera Wala Dance: