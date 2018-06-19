Nick Jonas' romance with Priyanka Chopra leaves his ex-girlfriend shattered

It’s no more a hidden fact that our desi girl Priyanka Chopra has found love in the West. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' whirlwind romantic saga has set the tongues wagging and how. It's just been just a few weeks of all the gossip brewing about the two, and things are heating up between the couple who seem to be in a serious relationship. Apart from the romantic dinner dates and a little bit of PDA in public, Priyanka was also Nick's plus one at his cousin's wedding. While Nick's family already seems to be accepting of his relationship with PeeCee, there is one person who seems to be unhappy about the same. It’s none other than Nick's ex-flame Delta Goodrem.

Nick and Delta started dating in May 2011 but eventually parted ways in February 2012. Delta was hoping to reconcile with Nick, when he came to spend time with brother Joe Jonas in Sydney as both Joe and Delta are working on The Voice Australia. Further, Nick and Delta reportedly had a secret rendezvous in LA earlier this year but Delta's hopes were all shattered when Nick disclosed to her that things were getting serious with the Quantico actress.

Given Priyanka's allies being Meghan Markle, who is now a part of the royal family, Delta believes she can't compete with these odds. A source revealed, “Delta was left heartbroken. She feels she can't compete with a hottie from Hollywood, whose best friends are royals."

We feel sorry for Delta!