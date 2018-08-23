Nick Jonas scores big on Sanskrit(i)

Priyanka Chopra and fiancé Nick Jonas finally made their relationship official with a Roka ceremony a couple of days ago. Fans all across the globe are now keen to know when the couple will take the wedding vows. And while you still can’t get over the adorable two, who are totally smitten with each other, here’s someone else that Nick Jonas has made quite an impression on. It’s mother-in-law Madhu Chopra, who singing her praises for her videshi damaad.

For fans who have been wondering how Nick performed at the traditional Roka ceremony, Madhu finally has an answer.

"Nick enjoyed the prayers during the puja. It was a new thing for him and he took it seriously. He followed what our panditji said and chanted the Sanskrit mantras accurately. Both he and his parents did it beautifully. They are nice people," she revealed to DNA After Hrs.

The proud mom shared that she is glad that her daughter will finally settle down, she added, “Priyanka has always been ambitious about her career and I was just supporting her and wishing the best for her, as a mother. I used to pester her, but in the last two-three years, I had stopped. I had given up. Yeh sab cheez ka ek time hota hai, it’s all destiny.”

Further commenting on the wedding speculations, she went on to say that the wedding date is yet to be decided and brushed off all the reports as ‘baseless rumours’.

“They will take some time to decide where they want it and when they want it,” she said.