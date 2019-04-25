Darshana Devi April 25 2019, 12.03 am April 25 2019, 12.03 am

American singer Nick Jonas tied the knot with Priyanka Chopra in December and two months later, he dropped his first single, Sucker, along with brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. The track turned into an internet sensation overnight and topped the popular music charts. As most of us are aware, the singer seemingly shares a deep bond with his wife’s sister Parineeti Chopra and the two were also seen taking digs on each other on social media many times. On Wednesday, Parineeti took to Instagram and shared a BTS video, telling her fans that the song gets her into the mood for her yet-unrevealed scene.

It’s a BTS video of the actor while she was at a shoot and it sees her grooving to the foot-tapping number. The clip has her dressed in green, sporting a nerd look with glasses. The Kesari actor also tagged Nick in her caption and asked for his opinion on the video.

Take a look at Parineeti’s post here:

If you’re wondering what Nick had to say, here’s your answer. He, along with his wife, posted the comment ‘I love it’.

Nick Jonas' Sucker gets Parineeti Chopra into the mood to shoot her scene

Previously, during a chat with Times of India, Parineeti opened up about Nick and said, "I have known him since the time he was the boyfriend, today he is the husband. They had just started dating when I first met him. After that, we all went to Goa for a holiday and had a blast. I remember telling him there, ‘Buddy, I really like you. It’s nice that it’s working out’."

She added, "A month or two later, I had missed calls from her at 3 am and when I called them back, they were on a video call with me; they showed me the rings and said that they were engaged. I told them that there was never a doubt in my mind that this would happen because they are so good together."

Good to see the in-laws bonding, we’re sure PeeCee must be contended too!