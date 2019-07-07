In Com Staff July 07 2019, 5.34 pm July 07 2019, 5.34 pm

When it comes to fairytale romance, the one couple that never fails to amaze us is Nickyanka. If you haven't been living under a rock, you would know that this acronym belongs to one of the most elite couples of Hollywood - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The lovebirds are always at the top of their game when it comes to setting standards for PDA. Both Priyanka and Nick often make it a point to share some mushy moments on their social media accounts, making all the singles out there go green with envy!

It was only recently that Nick Jonas posted a lovely video of his ladylove Priyanka Chopra, who was engrossed in cooking pasta for their date night. Now, it was the Barfi actor's turn to flash some love and that is exactly what happened. Taking to her Instagram account, Priyanka Chopra shared a bunch of her sultry pictures...clicked by none other than Nick Jonas. In the pictures, our very own desi girl could be seen wearing a sexy white bikini, as she showed off her perfect curves. PeeCee completed her look with open tresses and a champagne glass in her hand, posing like a perfect 'exotic' girl that she is.

Here's a look at her dreamy vacation pictures:

It won't be wrong to say that NickYanka is setting both perfect couple and vacationing goals! Also, Tuscany is known as the birthplace of Italian Rennaissance. And no wonder the former Miss World looks like a perfect Renaissance painting in all her latest pictures.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra, in an interview with Elle, opened up on her marriage life to Nick Jonas. She was quoted as saying, "It's so different. I'd never realized having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things. When you say your vows, it's like, this person is my family, and it's the family I chose. There's a weird responsibility to them. And safety that comes from it. We are learning about each other every day."