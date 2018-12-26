image
Thursday, December 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Nick Jonas wrote Priyanka Chopra's name on his hand during Mehndi and we are melting!

Bollywood

Nick Jonas wrote Priyanka Chopra's name on his hand during Mehndi and we are melting!

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   December 26 2018, 11.58 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmenthollywoodmehndinick jonasNick Priyanka weddingPriyanka Chopra
nextThackeray: Nobody can ban the film, says politician Sanjay Raut
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spend their first Christmas together with a family dinner

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get an unofficial Simpsons toon, will the real thing follow?

Year Ender 2018: Sabyasachi Mukherjee was the brightest star at this year's celebrity wedding