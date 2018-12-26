Nick Jonas wrote Priyanka Chopra's name on his hand during Mehndi and we are melting!

Equality within marriage is slowly becoming a thing and celebrity husbands who take a step towards this are worth a round of applause. Remember the time Sonam Kapoor's husband, Anand Ahuja, became Anand S Ahuja on social media? It was a refreshing change for sure. Moving on, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding can easily be considered one of the top three star weddings of 2018. The couple, with all the love they have for each other and all the choices they've made together, have decided to spend their lives together.

Priyanka's post-marriage PDA is the most adorable thing about her Instagram handle. She spent a joyous Christmas with her hubby and the family and keeps sharing snaps of their blissful moments. One such moment was when she put up an Instagram story of a picture of Nick's hand from their Mehndi ceremony. It had 'Om Priyankaya Namah' written in Devanagari. Can there be a more beautiful gesture of love? On the day of Mehndi, as per the ritual, the bride writes the first alphabet of her to-be husband's name on her hand. But Nick choosing to write Priyanka's name on his hand totally tells us why he makes the perfect husband!

Lot of love, two of you. May you keep complementing each other forever!