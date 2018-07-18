Nidhhi Agerwal addresses her rumoured BF KL Rahul as BRO and we are puzzled!

It’s not at all a hidden fact that one of India’s top batsman, KL Rahul, and Bollywood actress, Nidhhi Agerwal are dating. At least that’s what the rumours suggest. Though the couple has denied their alleged affair, sometimes social media is enough to serve the proof. We have spotted them on a couple of dates together and the Munna Michael actress was also present to cheer for him at the Leeds stadium in the UK.

But then looks like Nidhhi was on a different trip altogether as she took to her Instagram account to share pictures from the stadium where she cheered for Rahul. But hey darling, what was with the caption really? The lady in love bro-zoned her boyfriend; funny and…how!

So did Nidhhi just bro zone her rumoured boyfriend, KL Rahul? If yes, it’s quite hilarious and Twitterati had a gala time trolling the star batsman for it. It’s sad to see Rahul join the list of those men or boys who are unfortunately bro zoned or friend zoned by their crush. While their fans were quick enough to tag them as a couple, Niddhi was quite happy to correct them.

Lastly, BF or not, your whereabouts will surely affirm a lot of things!