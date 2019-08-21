Nikamma: Shilpa Shetty begins shooting after a 13-year-old sabbatical

Priyanka Kaul August 21 2019, 3.36 pm August 21 2019, 3.36 pm

Shilpa Shetty fans can rejoice as the diva has finally started her relaunch to the silver screen! The actress had confirmed earlier this month that she would be hitting the silver screen after a sabbatical of 13 long years! The actress will be seen in Heropanti director Sabir Khan’s new movie titled Nikamma. On Tuesday, the actress shared a couple of pictures from the first day of the shoot and looks like the actress is completely ready and super excited to be back on the screen.

The actress shared a picture with the director and the lead actor, which will be played by Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani. By her post, we can figure that her character has been named Avni. Check out the picture below:

In an earlier interview with Times of India, Shilpa Shetty had shared her excitement on her return and said, “It feels great. I am ready to take the plunge again. It's a refreshing and unique project, and I am looking forward to working with Sabbir. I loved my role as it's something that I have never attempted before. I can't wait for the audience to see me in a new avatar.”

Shetty was last seen in the movie Apne (2007), after which she kept her appearance limited to the small screen by judging dance reality shows like Super Dancer, Nach Baliye (Season 5, 6) and hosted a reality show titled Soney Ka Dil, which she also co-produced along with her husband Raj Kundra.

Director Khan had also added, “Shilpa was very clear that her comeback would have to be with a worthy role. It's a dynamic part and I am happy to have her on board and bring her back for her fans who have missed her.”

For Dassani, this would be his second movie, after he made his acting debut in the action-comedy movie Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Youtube singer and performer Shirley Setia will be seen making her debut in this film.