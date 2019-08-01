Antara Kashyap August 01 2019, 1.14 pm August 01 2019, 1.14 pm

Actor Shilpa Shetty is all set to make a comeback after 13 long years to the silver screen. The actress was last seen in the film Apne opposite Sunny Deol. The actor has made cameos in films like Dostana and Om Shanti Om but this is going to be the first film she will be an integral part of. Nikamma is reportedly an action thriller starring Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani and Youtube sensation Shirley Setia. The film will be directed by Sabbir Khan who also launched Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in Heropanti.

Talking to Times Of India, the Dhadkan actress voiced her excitement on working with Sabbir Khan. She said, “It feels great. I am ready to take the plunge again. It’s a refreshing and unique project, and I am looking forward to working with Sabbir. I loved my role as it’s something that I have never attempted before. I can’t wait for the audience to see me in a new avatar." The actor took to Instagram to announce the end of her sabbatical. She asked her fans for their blessings and thanked them for always supporting her.

Check out the post below:

Director Sabbir Khan opened up about the actor working on his project. “Shilpa is a much-loved name in every household and she was very clear right at the onset that her comeback would have to be with a worthy role. It’s a dynamic part and I am glad to be working with Shilpa and bringing her back for the fans that miss her,” he said.

Nikamma is slated to release on summer of 2020.