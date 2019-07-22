Ranjini Maitra July 22 2019, 2.16 pm July 22 2019, 2.16 pm

Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani made his not-so-big Bollywood debut with Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Quite an unconventional debut choice for a star kid! Abhimanyu earned enough praise for his performance in the film and has now bagged his next. After an action-comedy, he will be next seen in an action entertainer. Titled Nikamma, the film will be helmed by Baaghi director Sabbir Khan.

"The belief that Sabbir sir and Sony Pictures have shown in me is exhilarating plus this genre brings a whole set of challenges that are very exciting," the young actor said, in a statement.

The film will also mark the debut of singer Shirley Setia, who's excited about beginning a new journey. "I couldn't have asked for a better launch and I am glad that my first foray into Bollywood is a prestigious association with an international studio and Sabbir Sir, who has successfully launched such exciting talent in the industry," said Shirley.

Sabbir, in 2014, launched Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in his film Heropanti. The film didn't do great and Tiger-Kriti's pairing wasn't repeated either. But the two are doing extremely well in their respective careers. "I am always going to try and introduce new talent to the industry and I am excited to present Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Both are a breath of fresh air and remind me of the zest that Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon had in their debuts,' the filmmaker said.

Even in his last directorial Munna Michael, starring Tiger and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sabbir had launched newbie Nidhhi Agerwal. The film, sadly, tanked at the box office. Nidhhi, who hasn't done a second Hindi film yet, is rather active down South!

Nikamma is slated for a tentative release in summer 2020.