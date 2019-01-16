image
Wednesday, January 16th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Nimrat Kaur to return as ISI agent Tasneem Qureshi in Homeland 8

Bollywood

Nimrat Kaur to return as ISI agent Tasneem Qureshi in Homeland 8

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   January 15 2019, 6.00 pm
back
EntertainmenthollywoodHomeland 8Nimrat KaurPakistani ISI Agent
nextSonam Kapoor’s Ishq Mitha or Malaika Arora’s Gur Naal Ishq Mitha, which one do you prefer?
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone reception: The surreal Rekha makes a magical entrance

Ad guru Alyque Padamsee passes away at 90, Twitter mourns his death

After Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, THIS actress eyes a digital debut