Nimrat Kaur to return as ISI agent Tasneem Qureshi in Homeland 8

The American spy thriller television drama Homeland is in proximity to its end. The show's eighth season is being worked upon and will see the return of Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur who was a pivotal part of Homeland 4 and delivered a powerful performance. Nimrat, who last appeared in Alt Balaji's web series The Test Case, played Tasneem Qureshi, a member of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence in the fourth edition and is set to reprise her part. Reportedly, Homeland 8 is slated for a launch in June 2019.

While the fourth season of Homeland was based on Pakistan and Afghanistan, we don't yet know what will be the backdrop of this one. However, it is going to be shot in Morocco. As per a report on Deadline, actor Numan Acca who played a Taliban leader will make his way back to the show as well. Numan is also a part of the upcoming films Homecoming and Spiderman: Far From Home.

It's been a while since we have seen Nimrat in Bollywood. After her debut film The Lunchbox which was a prominent critical success, she appeared in Akshay Kumar's Airlift but has not signed another Hindi film ever since.