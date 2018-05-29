Niti Shastra: Taapsee Pannu is all intense in the first poster of her short film

Actress Taapsee Pannu is on a roll these days with her back to back releases fairing well at the box-office. The actress after making her mark with her acting skills in films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Judwaa 2 and others is now all set to be seen in a short film titled Niti Shastra. Directed by Kapil Verma, the short film is all set to release on June 4. The makers recently released the first poster of the film and Taapsee surely looks intense in it. Have a look at the poster :

The actress has a packed year ahead with as many as three movies releasing this year.

Taapsee is all set to pair up opposite Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan in director Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan. Here have a look at the poster which the actress uploaded on her instagram account:

Taapsee will also be seen in a biographical film based on the life of Indian Hockey player Sandeep Singh. The film titled as Soorma also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi in the lead.

Well looks like, Taapsee is in mood for some experiment and in coming days we will see the actress juggling between different genre's of films. We hope the actress continues her good run at the box-office.