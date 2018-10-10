Nitin Bali, famous remix singer of 90s, passes away

Nitin Bali, the mastermind behind famous remix songs from 90s, is no more. He had sung remixed songs like Neele Neele Ambar Par, Chukar Mere Man Ko, Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se, etc.

Nitin Bali, the mastermind behind famous remix songs from 90s, is no more. 90s was an era of remixed songs and the one who managed to shine bright in this time was Nitin Bali. He had sung remixed songs like Neele Neele Ambar Par, Chukar Mere Man Ko, Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se, Raat Kali Ek Khwaab Mein Aayee, Pyaar Manga Hai Tumhi Se and others and most of his songs turned out to be hit.

According to a report in IANS, Nitin Bali breathed his last on Tuesday. The 47-year-old singer met with an accident on Monday while he was driving from Malad to Borivali. He lost his control and the car crashed into the divider. He was rushed to the hospital and provided with the treatment. He was then discharged and sent home. But after reaching his house, he started vomiting blood and collapsed. The singer was once again taken to the hospital and on Tuesday he passed away.

Nitin was accompanied by his wife Roma Bali and son Joshua Bali who survived in the accident. Roma, who is a TV actress, was Nitin’s second wife. He was earlier married to VJ-turned-actress Ruby Bhatia.

May his soul rest in peace.