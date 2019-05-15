No Cannes 2019 red carpet, but Malaika Arora is happy posing in a bath tub!

Rushabh Dhruv May 15 2019, 12.07 am May 15 2019, 12.07 am

There’s no doubt that Malaika Arora is one of the hottest actresses we have in B-Town. The actress has a body to die for but mind you, she trains hard for it. Well, she is also among the divas from Bollywood who has managed to create a niche for herself by giving us some fitness and fashion goals almost every day. Malaika, who now herself owns a yoga studio, recently posted a picture of herself which sees her in an expensive ensemble. Nah, the lady has not made it to the French Riviera and is happily posing from France. Instead, she is very much in Mumbai posing in a bathtub. *giggles*

It so happened that Malla took to her Instagram account and posted an alluring picture of herself which sees her in an embellished red furry outfit. Going by the picture looks like it was a chilling scene for the babe before a ramp walk. While Indian Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut and more are going sashay the red carpet at this year's Cannes, seems like our Indian yoga expert, Malaika is super content with her life and her latest BTS photo is proof.

Have a look at Malaika Arora's IG post below:

View this post on Instagram 💃🌺♥️💄#BTS.... A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on May 14, 2019 at 4:54am PDT

Apart from being a fashion inspiration, Malaika Arora has been in the news with regards to her alleged affair with Arjun Kapoor. Earlier, in a conversation with Bombay Times, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl had rubbished all her marriage rumours and called them ‘silly.’ She said, “There is no truth to these silly speculations.”

Moreover, when Malaika was quizzed over Arjun Kapoor in one of her recent interviews, without taking the name, she had said, "I guess everyone wants to move on and find love and companionship with people they can relate to. And if you do, I think you are just lucky. If you can do that, I think you are lucky to find that second chance at being happy."