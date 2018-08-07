No comments on Nick, Priyanka Chopra plays the ‘personal life’ card again

On Monday, as actress Priyanka Chopra returned to Delhi from Singapore, all eyes were on her, as she smartly tried to hide her engagement ring from the paparazzi. However, the video instantly went viral as it was pretty evident that she hid her ring right before making a splash in front of the cameras and heading towards her car.

Her rumoured engagement to American singer-songwriter beau Nick Jonas continues to make noise ever since she walked out of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. So, at an event in Delhi, the actress was posed with questions around these growing speculations and she turned evasive in her response by playing the ‘personal life’ card.

Said Priyanka, “My entire life, especially my personal life. Everything about me is not for public consumption. 90 per cent of my life is for public consumption, but 10 per cent of it is for me. I am a girl and I have the right to keep that to myself.” She added, “Sometimes I laugh, sometimes I get annoyed. Mostly, I tell my publicists, ‘Let it be. Today’s news is tomorrow’s trash.'”

Priyanka and Nick have been in touch post the 2017 MET Gala and have been linked romantically since May. In the wake of speculations around her engagement, the actress’ recent statements come as a disappointment considering the fact that today’s generation has been pretty honest about their love affairs.