No Dangal, only dance for Babita in Bosco Martis' next

After impressing us with her portrayal of Babita Phogat in Dangal, Sanya Malhotra is all set for her next set of films lined up for release. Besides Photograph, Badhai Ho and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha, the curly-haired beauty has now bagged another project. If the reports are to be believed, she will be next seen as a dancer in a film helmed by one of the leading choreographers in the industry, Bosco Martis.

“Sanya has just been confirmed for a dance film, which will be directed by Bosco Martis, who is one of the leading choreographers of Bollywood. It is likely to go on floors later this year,” a source informed DNA.

The actor, who is a trained dancer and choreographer herself, had previously expressed her desire to act in a dance movie. She even choreographed Aamir Khan in the film Secret Superstar, and while the official confirmations on the details of the film are yet to be made, it’s said that Sanya was awaiting an opportunity to explore her dance side and ‘immediately decided to agree’ on the offer when she came across a chance of working with Bosco.

Sanya also often treats her fans with numerous dance posts on Instagram.

Looking forward to catch you grooving on the big screen, Sanya!​