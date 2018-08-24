image
Saturday, August 25th 2018
English
No Dangal, only dance for Babita in Bosco Martis' next

bollywood

No Dangal, only dance for Babita in Bosco Martis' next

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   August 24 2018, 10.41 pm
back
Babita PhogatBadhai HoBollywoodBosco MartisDangalEntertainmentPataakhaphotographSanya Malhotra.Vishal Bhardwaj
nextAlia flashes her love life, Bhatt dad is mum
ALSO READ

Exclusive: PM's 'Modis' operandi for Mann Ki Baat

We told you so! Neha Dhupia is now a mummy-to-be

Tej Pratap Singh gets an 'arm'ful welcome on Eid