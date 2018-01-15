No decision on allowing release of Padmaavat in Bihar, Nitish Kumar to take a call

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus film Padmaavat will hit the theatres on January 25. With Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh banning the film in their respective states, Bihar is yet to announce its decision. The decision whether the state will continue with the ban or not after the CBFC passed the film with a U/A certificate will be taken in a high level meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The Bihar CM imposed the ban on the film in December last year and personally objected the scene in which Padmavati, portrayed by Deepika Padukone, was shown dancing in the trailer. According to News18, Bihar’s culture Minister, Krishna Kumar Rishi on Monday, January 15, said that he was aware of the cuts and change in title of the film by the censor board but the state government would take a final call after reviewing it afresh. “We have come to know about changes in the film. But we will take a call after reviewing it. A high level team will review it afresh and a decision whether to remove the ban will be taken in three-four days,” he said.

The film which is releasing on January 25 was cleared by CBFC after suggesting five changes including the title of the film from Padmavati to Padmaavat. The makers have also released posters and a new trailer with the changed title. They also issued six-pointer clarification including that the film doesn’t have any dream sequence featuring Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmavati.

States like Uttar Pradesh have already given Padmaavat a green signal post CBFC’s certification. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead. After a myriad of controversies since its inception, the film will finally see the light of the day on January 25.