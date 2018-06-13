No delay! Akshay Kumar’s Gold to release on time, reveals new poster

There were rumours that Akshay Kumar’s Gold has been postponed. The film was slated to release on the Independence day in the month of August, but reports stated that it may get pushed because Akshay’s another film, 2.0, with Rajinikanth was about to release on the same day. Putting all these speculations to rest, the new official poster of Gold has confirmed that the film is on time.

Shared by the producer of the film, Farhan Akhtar, the new poster of Gold fills our heart with patriotism as it has Akshay Kumar holding the national flag. Besides we have the hockey team that made India proud.

The film narrates the story of India’s first big victory in the field of Hockey. The Indian hockey team won Gold in Summer Olympics of 1948 and made the country proud. This film is based on this incident. Akshay Kumar plays the role of a coach in this film.

Patriotic films is a genre that Akshay Kumar has excelled in and without a doubt, Gold too shall add up to his list of successful films.