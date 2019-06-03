Subhash K Jha June 03 2019, 7.16 pm June 03 2019, 7.16 pm

The latest rumour is that Shah Rukh Khan will play the antagonist in Dhoom 4. It is a rumour for a reason as it seems to be yet another unsubstantiated piece of unverified information fanned by those who prefer to shoot in the dark. When contacted about the same, a pivotal member of the Dhoom team couldn’t stop laughing. When he could finally control his mirth, the source said, “What Dhoom 4? There is no Dhoom 4. Not yet. Not for a very long time. They(Aditya Chopra and the think tank at Yashraj productions) haven’t even started talking about Dhoom 4. Where does Shah Rukh Khan come into the picture?”

The source says that the debacle of Thugs Of Hindostan has further delayed any discussion on the next film in the Dhoom franchise. Says the source, “I don’t think Vijay Krishna Acharya will be shown the door just because Thugs Of Hindostan didn’t work. Adi (Aditya Chopra) doesn’t work that way. I think Victor(Vijay’s nickname) will helm Dhoom 4. But there will be a lot of rethink on the shape of the Dhoom franchise in the future. Some of us actors who have been in Dhoom thrice may not want to return.”

As for Shah Rukh Khan as the antagonist of Dhoom 4, a film-maker who is not the star says, “I think he’s sworn off negative roles now. Darr, Baazigar and Anjaam were his trilogies of bad-ass roles. Shah Rukh is very careful about his image now.”