No Dutt Dhamaal in Total Dhamaal

None of the films he is banking upon is really working out. His comeback vehicle, Bhoomi, tanked in all senses and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster did no better. However, Sanjay Dutt has his plate full. He is a part of the Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipath, Yash Raj Films' Shamshera and a Hindi remake of Prasthanam. Hence, when he refused a cameo in Total Dhamaal and cited time crunch as the reason, it sounded fair.

But is it really so? Dutt was a loyal part of both of the franchise's previous editions i.e. Dhamaal and Double Dhamaal. This time, he is not. Rumours have it, that he has taken it to heart.

"Indra Kumar ( the director of Total Dhamaal) was keen on having Dutt in a special appearance. But the latter cited Prassthanam schedule and bowed out of the shoot. But it was easy to deduce that he was upset about being dropped from the franchise, and hence, didn't want to make a special appearance. Dutt is known to accommodate his friends' requests, but this was his way of showing his displeasure," a source told Mid-day.

Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt moved out of the film because he wouldn't associate with an adult comedy anymore and doesn't want his kids to see him picking such films either. It now only has Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit essaying the lead roles right now.