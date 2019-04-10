image
  3. Bollywood
No Fathers In Kashmir: Here's footage that the CBFC cut from the film

Bollywood

No Fathers In Kashmir: Here's the footage that CBFC cut from the film

No Fathers In Kashmir is directed Ashvin Kumar who has won two National Awards and has an Oscar-nomination.

back
Anshuman JhaAshvin KumarcbfcCentral Board of Film CertificationEntertainmentKulbhushan KharbandaNo Fathers in KashmirSoni Razdan
nextExclusive: Here’s the real reason why the Shashtris want Vivek Agnihotri’s The Tashkent Files to be stalled

within