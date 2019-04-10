No Fathers In Kashmir: Here's the footage that CBFC cut from the film

Almas Khateeb April 10 2019, 3.13 pm April 10 2019, 3.13 pm

The controversial No Fathers in Kashmir released last week and it has gone on to unanimously receive great reviews for the emotional turmoil of people living in the valley. Unfortunately, this came after months of delay due to the cuts the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ordered. The Oscar-nominated director Ashvin Kumar went through a laborious struggle with the CBFC for over 8 months to get his desired UA certification. Regrettably, this came with conditions of certain edits, disclaimers and mutes. Now, the makers have released some of the original footage of the scenes which were altered.

The director, Ashvin Kumar shared his pain in a lengthy post. “The first caption the censors made me place in front of the film says: “This film is inspired by the pervading militancy and terrorism in Kashmir” - it is the most bizarre statement and I would never make a statement like that. It goes against the last 10 years of work that I have done in the Kashmir valley." Have a look at the video, below:

He further added, "After 8 months of waiting, I must admit I was totally mentally, physically and emotionally exhausted. Having made us spend sleepless nights and run from hearing to hearing for 9 months they went about mutilating the film without either logic or legal justification. I have not yet seen my film in the theatre because I am deeply disheartened by what remains."

No Fathers in Kashmir was a labour of love, undertaken by Kumar. It is evident in his words. "It took me four years of hard work to make the film. It took the censors seven screenings and six hearings to slash, mutilate and compromise this labour of love. What you are about to watch are scenes that they cut out. Kashmir is in a crisis of compassion. If we are to be compassionate to our fellow citizen in Kashmir, we have to start telling the truth.”

No Fathers In Kashmir is directed Ashvin Kumar who has previously won two National Awards. The film features a stellar cast that includes Ashvin Kumar, Soni Razdan, Anshuman Jha and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.