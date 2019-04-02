No Fathers in Kashmir Mid Movie Review: This Soni Razdan film is heavy yet honest

Ranjini Maitra April 02 2019, 5.35 pm April 02 2019, 5.35 pm

Alia Bhatt fans have been waiting for the release of No Fathers in Kashmir. No, the film does not star Alia but she's been putting her stardom behind it given that her mother acts in the film. The film aims to give fans a peek into the normal lives of the people who live in the troubled region. We're currently watching the film and here's a glimpse of what you can expect.

Noor, a little girl from England, lands up in Kashmir, looking for her missing father. Well in her teenage years, Noor is surprisingly courageous and curious. She discovers her father's association with the militants and sets off to find his grave. No Fathers in Kashmir can well be called a piece of reality that might be overshadowing so many lives. What leads one to a Jihad? What leads one to fight for his country? Everyone would have their answer to what is 'right'. And this perspective is what changes the course of life here; sometimes permanently.

Zara Webb, as little Noor, is powerful so far. Soni Razdan, as an aged woman with her only son lost, is quiet and impactful. The film, so far, is heavy on our nerves yet honest. Let's see how the second half unfolds.

Stay tuned for the full review coming soon...