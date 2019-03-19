No Fathers in Kashmir trailer: Soni Razdan's film is going to be a hard-hitting one

Ashvin Kumar is among the few Indian filmmakers who has bagged an Oscars nomination for his short film Little Terrorist. Now, the director is all set to present his next masterpiece. Kumar makes his entry this time with a feature-length film titled No Fathers in Kashmir, which is based on the terrorism and the militancy situation in Kashmir. Thanks to its subject, Ashvin Kumar's No Fathers in Kashmir struggled for a very long time to get a release date. Now, it will finally hit the screens on April 5 in India. The trailer of the movie was released on Tuesday and it's impressive, to say the least.

No Fathers in Kashmir revolves around a teenage British Kashmiri girl named Noor played by Zara Webb. The story sees Noor searching for her missing father in the valley. Further, with the support of Majid played by Shivan Raina, a local boy, she finally makes it to the Indo-Pak border. We see that the two get arrested but Noor being British is released, but Majid is kept by the authorities. Basically, the movie highlights the scenes of half-widows, women whose husbands have mysteriously disappeared but not declared dead since the conflict and insurgency took over J&K. Soni Razdan has been given a very little scope but is impressive. Rather it is Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Anshuman Jha who stand out.

The film is granted U/A certificate by the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT). Alia Bhatt has been promoting it extensively so we are egarely waiting for this one to hit the screens.