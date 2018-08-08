No Hindi Medium 2 without Irrfan Khan, producer clears the air

Laden with a message that was given in a light manner, Hindi Medium was one of the best films of 2017. The Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar starrer was praised by critics and was a super hit at the box office. It won many accolades and the performances of both the actors were applauded by fans and critics alike. Riding high on the success, the makers soon announced a sequel to the movie. However, given Irrfan Khan’s health took a downturn, the sequel has now been put on hold.

Recently, when Dinesh Vijan, the producer of the film was asked about the Hindi Medium 2, he said, “I am hearing beautiful stories about him (Irrfan) recovering. I have a personal equation with him. He is a friend, so since he fell sick I haven’t discussed the film with him. But I met him and we only spoke about life. I am just waiting for him, when he can do it, I will do it. The script is ready and it is a very beautiful story. It will surprise you. Hindi Medium had two elements that worked for everyone – one was admissions and parents, and second was when an Italian or a French guy can’t speak English properly then it is cool, but in India, the guy is useless (when he can’t speak English). Here (in the second instalment) there’s the third thing that you must also be proud of; where you are from and not aspire to the West always.”

When asked about Sara Ali Khan being a part of the film, he said, “I don’t know where that came from.”

Well, let’s hope that Irrfan Khan recovers soon and is back on the sets. Frankly, we cannot wait for the second outing of a Hindi Medium affair. The first one left us smiling already.