No hurdles for Fanney Khan, Anil Kapoor starrer to release on time

Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan is all set to hit the screens on August 3, 2018. But the movie landed itself in a legal soup after filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani filed a case against the makers over its distribution rights. Bhagnani was upset that his name was not there on the poster. He wanted sole distribution rights for the film, which is why he moved to court to get a stay on the release of the movie. However, on Wednesday, the Supreme Court refused to stall the release.

So now, Fanney Khan will have a smooth release as per the schedule. The film is a remake of a Belgian film titled Everybody's Famous! While Anil Kapoor plays the role of a taxi driver in the film, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen as a singer in the film. The basic plot of the movie revolves around body shaming. Anil Kapoor’s daughter in the movie Lata dreams to be a top singer, but as she is overweight her looks overtake her talent. The trailer of Fanney Khan managed to impress many, but the songs have failed to strike a chord.

While Aishwarya is prominent in the trailer and the songs, let us tell you that the actress just has an extended cameo in the film. Her last release was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in which she had a small role to portray. Well, in Fanney Khan Aishwarya has been paired opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan also stars Divya Dutta in a pivotal role.